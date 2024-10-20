Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $415.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.34. The company has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

