Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 206.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,728,000 after purchasing an additional 183,480 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,602,000. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,062,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,521,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $290.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $293.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.04 and a 200-day moving average of $268.55.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.