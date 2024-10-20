Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,451 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

