Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,986 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AVRE stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $496.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

