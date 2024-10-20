Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,796,000 after buying an additional 75,392 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 151,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

