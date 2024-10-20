Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,641 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 1.6% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

