Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 13,698 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.85. The stock has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

