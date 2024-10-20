Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 483,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,042.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $23.18 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

