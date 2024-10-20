Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,892 Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Integer by 3,688.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 60.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $130.43 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.63. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

