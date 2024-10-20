Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.06 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

WASH stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Washington Trust Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.66%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

