Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 0.6% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 369,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $120.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $120.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

