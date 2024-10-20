Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 25,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

