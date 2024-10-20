Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

