Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 484 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $890.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total value of $3,921,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,512.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,560,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total value of $3,921,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,512.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,224 shares of company stock worth $9,974,973 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $889.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $394.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $889.26 and its 200 day moving average is $833.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $540.23 and a 12-month high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

