Wanchain One Day Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $37.00 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00041148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,306,810 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

