Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Raised to $8.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 133,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.2% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 66,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.