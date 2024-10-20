Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.5% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 10.0% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 39,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 62.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 68,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $290.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a market capitalization of $531.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

