Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE V opened at $290.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.91. The company has a market capitalization of $531.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
