VietNam (LON:VNH) Shares Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 405.80 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 405.80 ($5.30). Approximately 11,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 45,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 391 ($5.11).

VietNam Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £111.47 million, a PE ratio of -332.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 384.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 383.99.

VietNam Company Profile

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

