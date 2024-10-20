Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Trading Down 14.7% – Here’s What Happened

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 20,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Victoria Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

