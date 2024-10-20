Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares trading hands.
Victoria Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.30. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34.
About Victoria Gold
Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria Gold
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.