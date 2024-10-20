Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Shares Down 9.5% – Time to Sell?

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 36,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 37,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Vext Science Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

