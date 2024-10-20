Vest Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $54,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.50. 1,192,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,321. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.82 and its 200-day moving average is $121.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

