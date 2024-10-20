Vest Financial LLC Buys 52,316 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,316 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $30,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 30.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,791 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.14.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.36. 5,758,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,299. The company has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

