Vest Financial LLC Buys 11,247 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $51,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,176,000 after purchasing an additional 80,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,219,000 after purchasing an additional 78,870 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $557.62. The stock had a trading volume of 320,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $549.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.50.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

