Vest Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $28,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $8.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $678.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,104. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $452.01 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $770.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $764.33. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.57.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

