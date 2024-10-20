Vest Financial LLC Acquires 706 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $27,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Lennar by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $188.93. 1,394,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,280. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $193.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.55 and a 200 day moving average of $166.80.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

