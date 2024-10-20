Vest Financial LLC Acquires 192,648 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,648 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $53,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 276.4% in the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Cintas by 294.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $768,000. Mainsail Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 249.4% in the third quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 92,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66,163 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Cintas by 186.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.02. 1,248,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $123.65 and a 52 week high of $215.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.