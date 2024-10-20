Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 7.4% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $19,969.56 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,325.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.63 or 0.00533676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00109991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00029065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00234401 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00027695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00073802 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,514,597 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

