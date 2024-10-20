VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Raised by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 0.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,368 shares of company stock worth $1,399,920. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $187.72 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

