Verde Capital Management Invests $1.32 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after buying an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,303 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after buying an additional 823,036 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34,472.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 691,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,696,000 after purchasing an additional 689,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $118.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day moving average of $131.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $92.94 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.