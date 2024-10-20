Verde Capital Management Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Verde Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSV opened at $78.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
