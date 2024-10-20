Verde Capital Management Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Verde Capital Management decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

XMMO stock opened at $124.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.39 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.24.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

