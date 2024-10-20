Verde Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.2% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,514,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $216,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $763.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $696.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $329.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.26 and a 1-year high of $766.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.