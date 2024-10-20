Verde Capital Management Acquires 1,698 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $928,000. Lam Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

