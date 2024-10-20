Veracity Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after acquiring an additional 346,838 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 270,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $26,739,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,970,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,024,589.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $438.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.71 and a 200 day moving average of $331.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.29 and a 12 month high of $440.89.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

