Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 17.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $494.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.99.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.