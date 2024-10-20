Veracity Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 265.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $244.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.97 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

