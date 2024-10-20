Veracity Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,077 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.17.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $368.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.45. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $377.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,362.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,362.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,350.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,010,158 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

