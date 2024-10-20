Veracity Capital LLC Buys 641 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $92.94 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.