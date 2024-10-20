Veracity Capital LLC Buys 3,156 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,735,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,478,000 after buying an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,707,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,244,000 after purchasing an additional 192,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 936,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,684,000 after buying an additional 827,523 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $126.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.91 and a 12-month high of $127.10.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.