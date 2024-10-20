Veracity Capital LLC Buys 304 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $165.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $397.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

