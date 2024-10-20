Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 11.9% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,107,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $212.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.95 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.47.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

