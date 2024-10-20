Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.63 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $27.63 million and approximately $331,562.13 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00041281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.