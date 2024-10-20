Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powers Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.31. 102,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,067. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $177.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.