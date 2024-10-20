Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.7% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,758,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,845,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $288.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70. The company has a market cap of $433.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.05 and a 200-day moving average of $267.86.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

