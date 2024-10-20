Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Increased by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.84. 3,930,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599,505. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

