Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 243,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.76 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

