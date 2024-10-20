Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,889,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $537.36 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $538.76. The company has a market capitalization of $486.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $518.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

