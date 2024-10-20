Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $537.36. 5,070,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,723. The business has a 50-day moving average of $518.07 and a 200-day moving average of $498.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $538.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.